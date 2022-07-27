Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 93 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSE:A opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

