Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,877,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

