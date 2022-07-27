Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

