Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 715 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

