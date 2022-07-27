Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,997 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

