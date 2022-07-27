Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,777,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.33. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

