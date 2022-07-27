Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

