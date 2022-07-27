Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,570 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $2,425,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $384.79 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.48 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

