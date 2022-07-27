Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

