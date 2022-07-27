Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

