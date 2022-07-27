Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of A opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

