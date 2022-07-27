Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 11.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,054,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

