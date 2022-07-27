Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 111,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 58.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 91,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64. The firm has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.81.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

