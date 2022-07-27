abrdn plc Sells 30,457 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,457 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

