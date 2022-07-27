abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $76,003,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

