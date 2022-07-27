ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.70.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $253.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.