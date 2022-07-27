Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

