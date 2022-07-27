Targa Resources’ (TRGP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reiterated their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after buying an additional 196,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

