WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

