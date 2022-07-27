Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.