Arcus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average of $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

