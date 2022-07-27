Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 572,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

