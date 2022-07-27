Aua Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average is $139.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

