The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

