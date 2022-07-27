Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 74.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

