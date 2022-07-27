FDx Advisors Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

