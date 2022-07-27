Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,577 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.