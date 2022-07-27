Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 53,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

