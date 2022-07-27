Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

