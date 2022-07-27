Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.44

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $12.98. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 872 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $334,643.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

