Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $177,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

