UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.86. UserTesting shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 315 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

