IFG Advisory LLC Buys 396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

