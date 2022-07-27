Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

