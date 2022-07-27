IFG Advisory LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $221.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average of $246.07. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.94 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.