IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 1st Source by 50.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in 1st Source by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

