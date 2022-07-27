Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,258,042 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $181,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

