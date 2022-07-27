Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $160,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Oracle by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Oracle stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

