General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

