Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

TSN stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

