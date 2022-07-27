Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

