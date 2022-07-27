Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

