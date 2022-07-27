Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

NYSE:XYL opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

