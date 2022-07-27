Versor Investments LP Sells 13,828 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

