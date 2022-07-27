PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.