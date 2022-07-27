Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CE opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $142.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

