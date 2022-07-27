Versor Investments LP Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 29.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $7,053,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.