4,055 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Snap-on by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 705.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

