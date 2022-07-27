abrdn plc Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 436,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

