abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.72) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

